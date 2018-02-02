A large majority of Americans in both political parties think President Donald Trump should consent to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a new poll.

The Monmouth University survey released Thursday found that 71% of Americans think Trump should agree to an interview, including 85% of Democrats, 74% of independents and 51% of Republicans. If Trump does agree to an interview, 82% of respondents think he should do it under oath, including 67% of Republicans.

Trump has said he would “love” to talk to Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as well as whether the Trump campaign or Trump himself colluded with Russia or sought to obstruct justice. But it remains to seen whether in an interview, which could be risky for Trump, will actually take place. Mueller and congressional investigators have already interviewed roughly 50 people in Trump’s orbit, and Mueller has brought criminal charges against four of Trump’s former aides.

The survey of 806 adults, conducted Jan. 28-30, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.