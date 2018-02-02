At least 18 people were injured after a minivan rammed into pedestrians near a Starbuck’s coffee shop in downtown Shanghai on Friday morning.

Amateur video footage showed bodies strewn along a sidewalk on Nanjing West Road as emergency services rushed the injured to hospital. Police said the driver was smoking while transporting gas canisters in the vehicle, which was seen smoldering after crashing against a tree.

Police said they believed the crash to be an accident.

Eyewitnesses report several people were trapped under the van. The Shanghai government said three of the injured are in critical condition. Starbucks has at least 600 shops in Shanghai.

“A car plowed into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai Friday morning, leaving 18 hospitalized, 3 of them severely injured, local authorities say. Cause is still under investigation,” China’s state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

This is a developing story.