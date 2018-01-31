The Internet had a whole lot of feelings about watching the “super blue blood moon” eclipse crossing the night sky.

Wednesday was the first time since 1982 that a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse all took place in one night and the first time since 1866 that the latter two coincided in North America. NASA even live-streamed the special sight for those who weren’t able to look up and see it.

So as the rare celestial phenomenon occurred on Jan. 31, many watching took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with some, of course, cracking jokes about the lunar event.

“I woke up at 5 to look at the blood moon and I saw it and then I went back to bed and dreamed about seeing an even cooler blood moon,” quipped Twitter user Noelle Stevenson. “Take that blood moon.”

See a selection of other reactions below.

The next blue moon lunar eclipse during a supermoon will not happen again until 2037.