Congressman Joe Kennedy III delivered the official Democratic Party response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this year. Kennedy, a third-term representative from Massachusetts’ 4th district who has championed LGBTQ rights and immigration reform, was chosen in part for his legislative record, which Democratic leadership said offered a stark departure from President Trump’s vision of an America ailing at home and abroad.
In his speech, Kennedy said the American promise, in which “we are all worthy, we are all equal and we all count” is “being broken” by an administration “that callously appraises our worthiness and decides who makes the cut and who can be bargained away.”
He said the Democrats would fight for all American people, “because the strongest, richest, greatest nation in the world shouldn’t leave any one behind.”
Read Kennedy’s full remarks here: