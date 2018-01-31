Hillary Clinton Didn't Fire An Advisor Accused of Harassment. She Now Says She Would

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday addressed a report that she kept a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign despite allegations of sexual harassment.
Shortly before President Donald Trump began the State of the Union, Clinton took to Facebook to respond to a report in the New York Times that about her handling of complaints about Burns Strider which had raised questions about her judgment.
“I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior,” wrote Clinton on Facebook. “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”
Clinton went on to address the rapidly changing conversation around sexual harassment.
“Over the past year, a seismic shift has occurred in the way we approach and respond to sexual harassment, both as a society and as individuals,” wrote Clinton. “This shift was long overdue. It occurred thanks to women across industries who stood up and spoke out, from Hollywood to sports to farm workers – to the very woman who worked for me.”
Read Clinton’s full statement below: