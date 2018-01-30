While it’s hard to beat Morgan Freeman narrating, well, anything, Morgan Freeman rapping along to Missy Elliott comes pretty close.

In a joint Super Bowl commercial for Doritos and Mountain Dew that was released on Tuesday, the 80-year-old actor delivers an epic lip-sync performance of Missy’s perennial hit “Get Ur Freak On” in a head-to-head rap battle against Game of Thrones legend Peter Dinklage.

After Dinklage throws down Busta Rhymes’ speedy verse from “Look At Me Now” to promote Doritos’ new Blaze flavor, Freeman comes through with his rendition of “Get Ur Freak On” to get fans hype for Mountain Dew Ice. The star-studded spot also features cameos from Busta and Missy themselves, who appear in portraits inside the Doritos-Mountain Dew mansion to egg on the rapper rookies.

Who doesn’t want to see Tyrion Lannister and Lucius Fox spit fire and ice at each other?