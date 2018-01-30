Snagging a photo with one of your favorite celebrities can be a delicate maneuver. But when one Matthew Broderick fan spotted Ferris Bueller himself at a convenience store, he couldn’t help but ask the actor to take a picture with his kid. Unfortunately, he hilariously failed to note that another star was present.

According to a story recounted by Twitter user @HonoredSpirit on Monday, the aforementioned fan managed to snap a pic of Broderick posing with his daughter only to later realize he had passed up a photo op with Jerry Seinfeld.

“A few years ago a friend of mine took his family out to Montauk on vacation and had stopped at a little store to get snacks, etc, and who do they see but that Star of Stage and Screen, Matthew Broderick also in the store with a friend,” he wrote. “So my friend politely asks Broderick if he will take a photo with his daughter. Broderick gallantly obliges, but this is a once in a lifetime photo and he wants it to be just right so he asks Broderick’s friend to kind of move to the side a bit out of frame…and they take the picture and go back to the car all big grins to the rest of the family, who all shout in unison WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??”

Sounds like some perfect comedic fodder for Jerry to work into a bit.

See the full story and photo below.