Lil Uzi Vert's Post-Grammy Plans Are Extremely Relatable

By Raisa Bruner
6:53 PM EST

It’s a big night for Lil Uzi Vert at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards: The rapper is nominated for Best New Artist, as well as Best Rap Performance for his featured turn on “Bad and Boujee” with Migos. But when E!’s Giuliana Rancic got to chatting with him on the red carpet, the Philly rapper didn’t have a ton to say, shrugging off most of her questions. Finally, he shared some very relatable plans for after the hubbub of the Grammys dies down.

“What’s next for you?” Rancic asked him.

“Waking up. Eating some pop tarts,” Uzi responded, totally blasé.

Unsurprisingly, Lil Uzi Vert has won the internet’s heart with this man-of-the-people response to this awkward red carpet questioning.

