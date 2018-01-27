ESPN’s Jemele Hill is leaving her SportsCenter host gig to become a writer for the Undefeated, according to an announcement from the network.

Hill, who will also provide on-air commentary for several ESPN programs, will be a chief correspondent and senior columnist for the Undefeated, ESPN’s platform devoted to race, culture and sport. Her SC6 with Michael and Jemele cohost Michael Smith will stay in his current role.

“I started at ESPN 11 years ago as a columnist and while I have worn many hats in the time since, my true love always has been writing, reporting and commentary,” Hill said in the statement. “While I have grown in every way imaginable this last year on the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, deep down I knew it wasn’t my calling.”

The move comes a few months after Hill was suspended for her tweets about NFL protests, a decision that sparked outrage among many in the media and on Twitter. A month before that, she called President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter, which the White House deemed a “fireable offense.”

Hill’s last SportsCenter broadcast will be Friday, Feb. 2.