A German music festival and nightclub operator is taking the party to new heights — and zero gravity conditions.

Frankfurt-based BigCityBeats is hosting a nightclub in an airplane next month. Named World Club Dome Zero Gravity, the event will treat top-tier DJ’s and a small cadre of lucky partiers to a zero gravity rave, Agence France-Presse reports.

“We have already turned many extraordinary locations into a club, but [this] opens up a whole new dimension,” BigCityBeats director Bernd Breiter said in a press release. The company is known for its wacky event locations, including cruise ships and high-speed trains. The club for the evening, a modified Airbus A310, is normally used by European Space Agency astronauts to train for the weightlessness of space.

The event, which BigCityBeats is advertising as the “smallest club in the world” as well as the highest, is set to take off from Frankfurt on Feb. 7 with 55 passengers, including 20 intrepid clubbers. But the adventure will be fleeting — the flight will last 90 minutes, with only 25 minutes in zero gravity-like conditions. Performers will include some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, including Dutch DJ’s Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, and W&W, as well as legendary Los Angeles-based producer Steve Aoki.

“I think it will look really funny,” van Buuren told AFP. “You can make really unique dance moves, like twists in the air, that you wouldn’t normally be able to do on a dance floor.”

The party coincides with the 10th anniversary of the launch of the ESA’s Columbus Laboratory Module to the International Space Station, according to BigCityBeats, and in recognition of the date, two astronauts will also be attending the frontier-breaking bash.

“The feeling of weightlessness is something unique,” said Spanish astronaut Pedro Duque, who will be joined by France’s Jean-Francois Clervoy aboard the in-flight club. “A parabolic flight is the only way you can feel [like you are] in space without having to climb [into] a rocket.”