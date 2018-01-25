The very important meeting known as the World Economic Forum is happening in Davos, Switzerland, this week, but that’s not the only Davos on the world’s radar, so the Game of Thrones memes are here.

One Davos trending on the internet is the site of the economic summit where the world’s financial, political and intellectual leaders are gathered in the Swiss Alps to discuss matters like globalization. But over in the world of fiction, where some people prefer to remain, Davos also shares its name with a prominent character on a little show called Game of Thrones.

So, as the speeches rolled out of the Alpine town, the Ser Davos Seaworth memes began to circulate, and they’re solid.

People were quick to call out the like-named devoted Hand of the King of the North in tweets about the stoic Liam Cunningham character. For what it’s worth, Davos is no stranger to diplomacy. Fans lovingly recall the time he went light on the credentials at a very important meeting between the King of the North to Daenerys Targaryen, one of the best memes of the last season.

See below for the takes on the show’s beloved Onion Knight below.

Some ambitious soul even went to the trouble of inserting him into the proceedings.