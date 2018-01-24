After playing young noble-turned-assassin Arya Stark in Game of Thrones for the past eight years, Maisie Williams is getting ready to start a new chapter of her career. But according to Williams, the potential for new opportunities has made her more aware of a major problem facing women in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Irish Times that was published on Tuesday, the 20-year spoke about how female stereotyping has begun to affect her view of the acting world.

“It’s only now I’m starting to realize the characters that are available to me because of the way I look and the characters that aren’t available to me,” she said. “It’s a very shallow industry. And I don’t look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualised.”

Williams went on to explain that she feels the beauty standards of Hollywood are too restrictive.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m completely in awe of Hollywood’s leading ladies. I love looking at those totally jaw-droppingly beautiful women,” she said. “But I think it’s sad that you only get to see one type of beautiful on screen.”