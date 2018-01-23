A parody movie trailer for Friends is taking fans for an emotional ride.

Fans of the NBC megahit said goodbye to the Central Perk crew when the show ended in 2004, and the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman has repeatedly insisted the reunion that fans want is never going to happen. Enter the YouTube channel Smasher that cut together clips from the actors’ more recent projects for a spoof trailer titled “The One With The Reunion.” It picks up the totally satirical action “a few years where the final season left off.” And it’s been picking up steam since it surfaced earlier this month, garnering more than 4.7 million views as of Tuesday morning.

The plot: Ross and Rachel are still trying to figure out if they’re on a break. Phoebe and Mike have marriage troubles, and Chandler and Monica are getting a divorce. Joey’s still being Joey.

Some are convinced it’s legitimate. Some are just emotional. Suffice it to say, it’s stressful time for people who miss their old fictional friends on Friends.

Fire up this video for a fun existential tailspin when the rain starts to pour.