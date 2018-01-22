It’s a well-established fact that Susan Sarandon isn’t afraid of making a statement, whether that means letting Twitter users know that she was having the “worst time” at the 2016 DNC or in the case of Sunday night, taking to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet to stun viewers with some serious glamour with a sequined gown and a pair of very fabulous sunglasses.

Sarandon, who walked the red carpet alongside her Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis, sagely protected herself from the bright sun pounding down, with a pair of mirrored shades that nicely complemented her glittering navy blue gown. As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of feelings about Sarandon’s bold look and took to Twitter to share them.