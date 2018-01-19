Donald Trump Is Ending His First Year as the Most Unpopular President in Modern History

President Trump will end his first year in office more unpopular than any president in modern history, according to a poll released Friday.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that just 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, the lowest figure the poll has found for a modern president completing one year in office, according to NBC News.

Trump’s overall approval rating is lower than past presidents at the same point in their positions, including George W. Bush, who ranked 82%, Bill Clinton at 60% and Barack Obama, who was at a 50% approval rating one year in.

Trump’s approval ratings have maintained a steady low across different polls during his first year in office.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents to the NBC/WSJ poll said they disapprove of Trump, including 51% who said they “strongly disapprove.” According to the poll, 46% of men approve of Trump while just 33% of women responded the same.

The poll, which surveyed 900 adults, has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.