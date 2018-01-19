A Trump administration appointee has resigned from his post as communications chief for the federal agency overseeing National and Community Service after media reports suggested he had made a series of racist, homophobic and sexist comments on radio in 2013 and 2014.

Carl Higbie, 34, a former Navy SEAL and surrogate for Trump during the 2016 Presidential campaign, stood down as chief of external communications at the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) after his alleged remarks were reported by CNN.

In December 2013, Higbie stated that “the black race” has “lax” morals, CNN reported. Addressing listeners of ‘Sound of Freedom’, he added: “Every other black person was rude… And I believe that this translates directly into the culture that is breeding this welfare and the high percentage of people on welfare in the black race.”

Higbie could not be reached for comment by media outlets.

The former Navy SEAL also said he did not like Muslims during an appearance on Warrior Talk Radio in August 2014, CNN reported. He repeated this statement during a June 2013 recording of ‘Sound of Freedom’:

“Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights,” he reportedly said. “I just don’t like Muslim people.”

Higbie’s resignation comes amid controversy over Donald Trump’s reported comments about Haiti, Belize and Samoa, which he reportedly referred to as “shithole” countries.

In May 2013, Higbie is said to have made homophobic remarks following the announcement that Rhode Island had approved gay marriage. “Rhode Island, land of more liberals, has just OK’ed, gay marriage… You are breaking the morals, the moral fiber of our country. You know, I don’t like gay people. I just don’t.”

A spokesperson for the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) said in a statement that Higbie had resigned “effective immediately.”