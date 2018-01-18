Weekend Recipe: A Kale, Spinach and Feta Pie That’s Perfect for Lunch and Dinner

This is a delicious family style meal from my cookbook Purely Delicious that I often make for my weekday dinners. I love its simplicity and the fact that it’s very portable, so you can enjoy it for lunch the following day or pack it into a lunch box for the kids.

It’s important to wash your leeks and greens properly before starting the recipe as they tend to hold remnants of soil. To prepare leeks, just trim the darkest green end off and cut them in half lengthways before running under cold water. (The tough ends of the leek can be thrown into a home-made vegetable stock or bone broth at a later date.)

For the kale, just submerge in a large bowl of clean, cold water and separate the leaves. Give them a gentle wash then repeat again. Drain the kale on a clean tea towel and cut off the tough inner stems, which I then like to throw into my green vegetable based soups or use in green juices. Serve this gorgeous pie with a classic garden salad made from a variety of lettuce and tossed lightly with olive oil and vinegar.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT

Kale is part of the cabbage family and a good source of beta-carotene and vitamins A and K. Eggs are high in protein and are a complete source of essential amino acids. Including quality protein into your meals helps support a healthy metabolism and a healthy immune system It’s also been shown to curb your appetite and sustain lean muscle.

INGREDIENTS

2 leeks, washed and finely sliced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch kale or Cavolo Nero, washed trimmed and finely shredded with a knife

7 oz (200 g) baby spinach leaves

Black pepper – a generous pinch

3.5 oz (100 g) good quality feta cheese

6 organic eggs

1 lemon

1 bunch parsley, chopped

Small handful pine-nuts – optional

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 180° C / 360° F Sauté leeks in a large heavy based pot until softened Add shredded kale and cook through for 10 minutes until soft and wilted Add baby spinach leaves… you may need to add this in two lots and cook through until just wilted Season with black pepper and add the zest of 1 lemon and 1 bunch freshly chopped parsley Spoon the kale + spinach mixture into a 8.5 inch (22 cm) pie dish Break eggs into a bowl and whisk lightly until combined Pour the eggs over the greens and gently incorporate through the mix of green goodness Crumble over the feta cheese and sprinkle over pine-nuts Bake for 40 – 45 minutes or until firm to the touch and golden Remove from the oven and rest for 5 minutes before serving

NOTES + INSPIRATION

To make the garden salad and dressing to accompany this recipe, choose an assortment of prepared leafy greens and place them in a large bowl. Combine 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1/4 cup cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt. Whisk well until creamy and emulsified.

This pie will keep in the fridge for up to three days.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter