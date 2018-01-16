Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate to their family early on Monday morning. This is the third child and second daughter for the celebrity couple, who are already parents to daughter North, 4 1/2, and son Saint, 2.

Kardashian West took to her personal website on Tuesday to announce the good news in a blog post titled “She’s Here!” noting that the “healthy, beautiful baby girl” was born at 12:47 am and weighed 7 lbs, 6 oz.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”