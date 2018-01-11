Prince William said his brother Prince Harry hasn’t asked him to be his best man yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to wed on May 19, but his older brother might still be on a need-to-know basis when it comes to the role he’ll play in the festivities.

When radio host Roman Kemp asked the Duke of Cambridge about tagging in as best man during a group discussion about mental health on Wednesday, William answered jokingly: “He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.”

Another sensitive topic. The big day is set to take place on the same day as English soccer’s main event, the 2018 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Talk about a real internal conflict.

William’s a regular at the annual final so English soccer player Rio Ferdinand took his chance to ask William if he’d be skipping this other very important event of the year. His response: “I’m trying to see what I can do.”

William was speaking in a group discussion about Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a mental health charity dedicated to preventing suicide among men.