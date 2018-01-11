Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

Harvey Weinstein was slapped twice at a restaurant in Arizona by a man who berated him for his alleged sexual harassment against women.

The former Hollywood mogul was at a restaurant in Scottsdale with his sober coach when a man approached him and asked him to take a picture, a request Weinstein refused, TMZ reports. The man, who TMZ identified only as Steve, told the outlet that Weinstein was belligerent, but the manager of the restaurant said he was not. As Weinstein was leaving the restaurant, Steve told TMZ he walked up to Weinstein and slapped him two times in the face and shouted expletives at him. The man also referenced the allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

The altercation was caught on video, which was obtained by TMZ.

A representative for Weinstein confirmed the incident happened, but did not comment further. The restaurant at which the incident reportedly took place, Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, declined to comment.

Once considered one of the preeminent producers in Hollywood, Weinstein was removed from his position as co-chairman of the Weinstein company after the New York Times reported a slew of sexual harassment allegations against him, which sparked more women, including high profile figures like Lupita Nyongo and Salma Hayek, coming forward with stories about him. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non consensual sex.