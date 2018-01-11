Since launching his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has appeared on more than 15 TIME magazine covers, the most recent of which was published Thursday.
He has been depicted in multiple stages of meltdown, standing beside his election opponent and an unstable Washington monument, speaking behind a podium on the campaign trail and at his inauguration. Trump has also boasted — incorrectly — about setting a record with his frequent cover appearances, but he has yet to do that. No one has been featured as many times as Richard Nixon, who appeared on the cover 55 times.
Take a look back at Trump’s TIME covers from the past few years:
The Donald Has Landed. Deal With It | Aug. 20, 2015
Donald Trump’s Art of the Steal | Jan. 7, 2016
Donald Trump’s Wild Ride | March 3, 2016
What a President Needs to Know | July 14, 2016
Inside Donald Trump’s Meltdown | Aug. 11, 2016
Inside Donald Trump’s Total Meltdown | Oct. 13, 2016
How the 2016 Election Became a Battle of the Sexes | Nov. 3, 2016
The Making of President Donald Trump | Nov. 9, 2016
TIME 2016 Person of the Year | Dec. 8, 2016
Donald Trump’s Unprecedented, Divisive Speech | Jan. 20, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s White House Chaos | Feb. 16, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s War Against the State | March 9, 2017
The Comey Misfire | May 11, 2017
Inside Donald Trump’s Latest Battle Against the NFL | Sept. 28, 2017
How Trump’s Cabinet is Dismantling Government as We Know It | Oct. 26, 2017
The Unpresident: Why Donald Trump Will Never Change | Jan. 11, 2018