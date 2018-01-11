Since launching his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has appeared on more than 15 TIME magazine covers, the most recent of which was published Thursday.

He has been depicted in multiple stages of meltdown, standing beside his election opponent and an unstable Washington monument, speaking behind a podium on the campaign trail and at his inauguration. Trump has also boasted — incorrectly — about setting a record with his frequent cover appearances, but he has yet to do that. No one has been featured as many times as Richard Nixon, who appeared on the cover 55 times.

Take a look back at Trump’s TIME covers from the past few years:

The Donald Has Landed. Deal With It | Aug. 20, 2015

Donald Trump’s Art of the Steal | Jan. 7, 2016

Donald Trump’s Wild Ride | March 3, 2016

What a President Needs to Know | July 14, 2016

Inside Donald Trump’s Meltdown | Aug. 11, 2016

Inside Donald Trump’s Total Meltdown | Oct. 13, 2016

How the 2016 Election Became a Battle of the Sexes | Nov. 3, 2016

The Making of President Donald Trump | Nov. 9, 2016

TIME 2016 Person of the Year | Dec. 8, 2016

Donald Trump’s Unprecedented, Divisive Speech | Jan. 20, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s White House Chaos | Feb. 16, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s War Against the State | March 9, 2017

The Comey Misfire | May 11, 2017

Inside Donald Trump’s Latest Battle Against the NFL | Sept. 28, 2017

How Trump’s Cabinet is Dismantling Government as We Know It | Oct. 26, 2017

The Unpresident: Why Donald Trump Will Never Change | Jan. 11, 2018