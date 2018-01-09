Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams Spent Golden Globes Weekend Living Her Best Life

By Megan McCluskey
2:06 PM EST

Although Game of Thrones was nominated for Best Drama Television Series at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards, Maisie Williams — who plays Arya Stark on the HBO drama — was nowhere to be seen. But thanks to social media, we now know what she was up to instead.

Williams took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself dressed up as Coraline Jones, the titular heroine of Neil Gaiman’s 2002 children’s book Coraline. The photo shows the 20-year-old actor posing alongside her boyfriend Ollie Jackson — who was dressed as Wybie Lovat, a character from the 2009 movie adaptation of the book — while sporting a dark blue wig and yellow raincoat akin to Coraline’s signature look.

“I could not attend the golden globes this year,” she captioned the shot. “Instead, I took this weekend as an opportunity to fulfil all my hopes and dreams by dressing up as my idol, Coraline. Don’t @ me.”

Fans may have missed seeing Williams at the Globes, but it’s clear she was making the most of her time off.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE