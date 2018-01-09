Marvel's Black Panther Trailer Shows off Stellar Sounds and Star-Studded Cast

By Joseph Hincks
4:49 AM EST

Marvel Studios released the new trailer for its highly anticipated Black Panther movie during the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta Monday.

The spot ran after Kendrick Lamar, who produced the soundtrack, performed during the game’s halftime show. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, King of the fictional country Wakanda. In the trailer, Boseman’s character is shown waging war against his would-be usurper, the super-villain Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Black Panther also stars Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o as Nakita and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Forest Whitaker. It premieres in theaters Feb. 16, and tickets are officially on the market.

If viewer’s reactions on Twitter are any indication, this one could be a hit.

Watch the trailer above.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE