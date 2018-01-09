Marvel Studios released the new trailer for its highly anticipated Black Panther movie during the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta Monday.

The spot ran after Kendrick Lamar, who produced the soundtrack, performed during the game’s halftime show. The film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, King of the fictional country Wakanda. In the trailer, Boseman’s character is shown waging war against his would-be usurper, the super-villain Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

Black Panther also stars Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o as Nakita and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Forest Whitaker. It premieres in theaters Feb. 16, and tickets are officially on the market.

If viewer’s reactions on Twitter are any indication, this one could be a hit.

Watch the trailer above.