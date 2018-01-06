When one Pennsylvania man was faced with the task of clearing snow off his driveway during this week’s winter storm, he came up with an idea that would make MacGyver proud.

Jonathan Schill, of Chambersburg, Pa., recently moved into a new home, USA Today reported. Schill only had a shovel at the time and was faced with a new and bigger driveway. Realizing a shovel wasn’t enough for the job, but without access to a snow plow, Schill found a cardboard box for a 50-inch TV, complete with a shiny coating, according to USA Today. He then attached the cardboard box to his lawn mower, creating a makeshift snow plow.

His fiance, Kaitlynn Toporzycki, recorded Schill’s feat and posted the video on Facebook. The video already garnered more than 11 million views since it was posted Dec. 30.

And Schill still doesn’t have to run out and get a snow plow in this cold weather. Schill said the box is still in near perfect condition, and could even be used again, according to USA Today.