The 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off in PyeongChang in February — so it’s high time you start getting to know all of this year’s star athletes before the games. And what better way to do it than by checking that “follow” button on Instagram? Thanks to social media, sports stars like legends Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White and young talents Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim are more accessible to fans than ever before, even if they’re competing in and around mountain ranges and indoor rinks thousands of miles away in PyeongChang.

Click through below to discover the winter games athletes whose names — and Instagram usernames — you should definitely know by now. And when the events kick off on Feb. 9, you’ll find yourself with a behind-the-scenes view of what’s going down in South Korea, brought to you directly from the competitors themselves.

Gus Kenworthy In 2014, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy became one of the biggest stories of the U.S. Olympic team in Sochi. Not only was he one of three Americans to sweep the medals for the slopestyle event, taking silver, but also because, in a perfect viral story, Kenworthy discovered a group of homeless pups and used his social media profile to help get them the support they needed, including new homes with him and his family and friends. His story, however, didn’t end there. In 2015, he came out publicly on the cover of ESPN’s magazine, becoming one of his sport’s only out athletes. Since then, he’s been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights; qualified handily for his reappearance at the 2018 Olympics; and has managed to keep up a steady stream of popular Instagram posts. Plus, you can bet he’ll be keeping an eye out for some more international puppies. A good girl and a bad bitch. Who's who? 🚗👦🏼🐶 A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn is also one of the U.S. team’s most notable names and longtime Olympic competitors. She’s made (and broken) countless records in her years across events in alpine skiing, including winning the U.S.’s first-ever gold medal in women’s downhill in 2010 and holding the most World Cup titles of any woman in skiing. Sidelined due to injuries in 2014, she served as a commentator only in Sochi. But for 2018 she’s back in the running, and will be gunning for major medals. Not that her Instagram is all business: as a de facto team leader and longtime star, she’s gained more than a million followers for her posts, which are in turns glamorous and very inspirational, from her intense workouts to her ability to overcome injury and obstacles. Swooping into tomorrow’s race like…. #captainamerica A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Jan 12, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Adam Rippon Figure skater Adam Rippon found himself the center of media attention after qualifying for men’s individual finals this year, marking him as the first ever openly gay male athlete on the U.S.’s Winter Olympics roster. (He would be joined by Kenworthy shortly after.) It’s also Rippon’s first go-round at the Winter Olympics, although he was the U.S. national champion in 2016. But between his candid photos, fun Instagram Stories (including inside looks at training programs), and close friendships with star fellow skaters (like Ashley Wagner and Nathan Chen), he’s already made clear he’s a personality to watch — and isn’t afraid to state his opinions candidly, including political ones. 🐶 A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:47pm PST

Chloe Kim Few athletes seem to have as much fun in the mountains as Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old snowboarding sensation. Whether she’s hanging out with fellow boarders or world-famous DJ Steve Aoki — or building her own jumps for kicks — Kim is the friend you’d want to hit the slopes with, if you had the chance. She also has serious snowboarding chops, winning two gold medals in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games (a first for an American) and qualifying back in 2014 for the Sochi games, although her age (she was just 13 at the time) meant she had to bow out. Kim is already well on her way to name recognition in the U.S., while her Korean-American heritage brings extra A-list status when she visits the country. Count on Chloe for the best of the behind-the-scenes shots. If u like weird people hmu A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Erin Jackson Erin Jackson has only been a long track speed skater for four months. But the former figure skater and inline speed skater managed to learn the specifics of the precision sport with enough mastery in just that short time to make the U.S. Olympic team, surprising many with her unexpected jump to team qualification. In doing so, she’s making history as an African-American woman representing the U.S. in the speed skating. Not that she’s planning on sticking to the sport forever: she’s already got her degree in materials science and engineering, and plans to continue with a Master’s. Follow Erin for insights into the world of speed skating, interspersed with some fun roller derby tidbits. Two weekends ago in the UK with USA Roller Derby #187KillerPads #BontBuddies #Jacksonville #WeAreOne A post shared by Erin Jackson (@speedyj) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT