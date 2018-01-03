As record cold temperatures paralyze much of the country, a ‘bomb cyclone’ forming off the East Coast is threatening douse the area from Northern Florida to New England in ice and snow. The weather event has the potential to make 2018 one of the U.S. worst winters yet, and it’s only the first week of January.

A bomb cyclone, scientifically known as an explosive cyclogenesis, typically brews over the water where drops in barometic can make it an extra forceful weather event. Making matters worse, according to forecasters, is that the storm it would trap the bone-chilling cold that has put the middle of the U.S. in a deep freeze over the Atlantic coastline. The extreme cold has already been blamed for nine deaths across the U.S.

Meteorologists are currently calling the event Winter Storm Grayson, and are saying it could bring snow (and up to near-blizzard conditions) to the Southeast on Wednesday as well as possible blizzard conditions to the Northeast on Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Beyond that wet winter weather, cold air could sit and make the east coast even more miserable. Boston could see its coldest week in 100 years.

And if the cold and the snow don’t get you, the wind will, the National Weather Service say. Windchill advisories are currently stretching across the mid-Atlantic, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh and State College, Penn. may experience -20 degree weather Tuesday evening — and that’s before the big storm.