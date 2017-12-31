Here's Barack Obama's Favorite Books and Music of 2017
Barack Obama delivers a speech in Paris, France.
By Jamie Ducharme
3:42 PM EST
Former President Barack Obama used the newfound “extra time on [his] hands” to do plenty of reading in 2017, according to his annual year-end roundup of books and music.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” Obama wrote on Facebook Sunday. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”

Obama’s book list includes a healthy mix of fiction (The Power, by Naomi Alderman), non-fiction (Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond) and memoirs (Dying, by Cory Taylor).

The former president’s 2017 playlist is even more diverse, running the gamut from Camila Cabello’s “Havana” to Bruce Springsteen’s classic “Born in the U.S.A.” (“Not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!” Obama added of the latter.)

You can see all of Obama’s recommendations in his Facebook post.

