Colorado Sheriff's Office Says 'Multiple Deputies Down' in Active Incident

An active incident in Highlands Ranch, Colo., has left “multiple deputies down,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

PIO Deputy Jason Blanchard confirmed for TIME that “multiple” officers were down and the situation just south of Denver remained active as of Sunday morning. Blanchard declined to offer additional details at this time. The New York Times reported that the incident was a shooting.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the affected area on Sunday, and advised residents to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details become available.