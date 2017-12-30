Erica Garner died at the age of 27 Saturday morning following a heart attack that left her with major brain damage.

Garner became a prominent political activist following the death of her father Eric Garner, who was killed after member of the New York City Police Department put him in a chokehold. Eric Garner’s death led to nationwide protests and Erica Garner staged weekly “die-ins” at the scene of his death.

Many are now sending messages of support following the death of Erica Garner, who gave birth to a boy in August.

Journalist and activist Shaun King honored Garner in a thread on Twitter noting, “We’re less because of this loss.”

Activist and writer April Reign, who created #OscarsSoWhite, added, “You deserved better from this world.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom Garner endorsed in the 2016 presidential election also offered his condolences.

Civil rights attorney and former NFL lineback Colin Allred said his prayers are with the family and said that Garner’s activism “was an inspiration to us all.”

Singer Halsey, Brooklyn Nets player Isaiah Whitehead and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted messages of support.