All that dreaming must have paid off: Many parts of the U.S. are celebrating a white Christmas today.

Large swaths of the Northeast woke up to a Christmas snowstorm on Monday morning, with some parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York reporting an inch of snow per hour, according to the Weather Channel. Maine’s Cumberland County, meanwhile, got hammered with 3.7 inches per hour late on Christmas morning.

The Weather Channel adds that the Boston and Pittsburgh areas got even more unique Christmas weather: thundersnow.

Other parts of the country, including parts of Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan, also saw Christmas Day snow, according to NBC News. Seattle even saw its first white Christmas in nearly a decade, Fox News reports.

No white stuff where you live? Check out these gorgeous photos of white Christmases around the country.