Google's Santa Tracker Will Let You Follow His Deliveries All Over the World

Google is releasing its Santa Tracker for another year.

The Santa Tracker, which allows the world to monitor Santa’s movements online starting Christmas Eve, follows Santa’s every move as he makes his journey from the North Pole.

Google’s Santa Tracker, which has been around for the last 13 years, shows Santa and his reindeer’s movements beginning Dec. 24 at 5 a.m. (E.T.) through web browsers, mobile web browsers, the Android app, the Android TV and and Chromecast. The Santa Tracker also allows you to now ask a Google Pixel or Google Home device where’s Santa to get updates on his location.

The Santa Tracker also includes games and ways to learn about Christmas, such as lesson plans teachers can download along with video guides for students, according to a press release from Google. Many lessons in the Santa Tracker teach coding through activities like building a snowflake or an elf dance. There are also opportunities to learn about Christmas traditions around the world.

Some of the games featured in Google’s Santa Tracker include the “Santa Dive,” which lets users skydive as Santa through hoops or a “Wrap Battle” game that requires users to hit the right notes at the right time.

Google’s Santa Tracker has also added new features for every day of December leading up to Christmas Eve.