Bill Gates took to Twitter to remind the world that there really was some positivity in 2017, despite it being “a really tough year.”

In a string of tweets, Gates posted a number of different stories and articles that made him “feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year.” Gates’ first story was Edwardo Sanchez, who was the first person in his family to graduate from college on May 18, 2017. “Congratulations, Edwardo!” Gates wrote.

Three articles that Gates tweeted were related to health awareness. The first one focused on the movie Toilet, A Love Story which Gates described as a Bollywood love story that “educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.” Other articles included the Maldives and Bhutan eliminating the Measles and a study in the New York Times that doing good deeds has a positive impact on both the givers and receivers.

Gates, an avid reader himself, tweeted about a “sport” called extreme reading, which encourages people to read more. Some instances of this activity show people reading while skydiving and even reading underwater. Gates himself participated in the challenge, which has become its own Twitter hashtag. See his full thread of tweets below.