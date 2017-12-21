14 Video Games We Can't Wait to Play in 2018

With the arrival of consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, as well as long-awaited games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s not an exaggeration to say 2017 was a landmark year for video games. But as the year draws to a close, it’s time to look forward to the games that have been promised for 2018.

From much-anticipated sequels to entirely new productions, here’s a look at what’s coming to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Note: This list only contains new games that have been given a launch window for 2018. Games with unannounced release timeframes have not been included. This list also excludes remakes and ports.]

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s epic Western open-world adventure is finally getting a follow-up in the form of a prequel. The story follows outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang, with the vast heartland of America once again serving as the stunning backdrop. Judging by the trailer, there will be plenty of high-energy horseback chases, gunfights, and side missions to please fans of the original. There’s also a new online multiplayer experience.

Release Date: Spring 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One

A Way Out

A Way Out is a story-driven prison break action adventure game with one important twist: You can only play it in split screen co-op mode. That means you must play alongside a friend, whether it be online or on your couch. The game centers on two protagonists, Vincent and Leo, who must team up and learn how to work together in order to escape. But just because the game is co-op doesn’t mean you and your partner will always be on the same page. As shown in the trailer, there are instances in which you’ll both be in different positions in the same situation. The player controlling Vincent, for example, might be in a cutscene while Leo is roaming around the prison.

Release Date: March 23, 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Kingdom Hearts 3

There’s a lot that we don’t know about Kingdom Hearts 3 just yet, but we have learned that Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck will be visiting completely new worlds. Toy Story, Tangled, and Big Hero 6 are getting their own themed levels in Kingdom Hearts 3, which is launching 13 years after the last numbered sequel arrived in 2005. A trailer shown during Disney’s D23 conference in July included miniature toy-sized versions of Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy battling villains and collaborating with Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the rest of the gang in Andy’s bedroom.

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Metro: Exodus

4A Games’ upcoming first-person shooter — set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic Moscow — looks to be a bleak tale of isolation and despair. Inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s best-selling novel Metro 2035, Metro: Exodus is a survival horror game with rabid creatures and monsters hiding at every turn.

Release Date: Fall 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

God of War

It’s been about five years since the last God of War game was released in 2013, and in 2018 Kratos will finally return — this time with his son Atreus. That father-and-son dynamic will seemingly be a crucial part of the game: trailers have shown Kratos teaching his son about the brutal world they live in. The clip also suggests that Atreus may serve as a companion when slaying beasts, as the child’s voice can be heard alerting his father to incoming enemies. The plot takes place after the events of previous games, with Kratos living as a man in the realm of gods.

Release Date: Early 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Far Cry 5

Rather than bringing you to exotic locations like the Himalayas, Far Cry 5 takes place right in rural Montana. Your objective lies in taking down The Project at Eden’s Gate, a fanatical and violent death cult. Early previews of the game suggest that many of the franchise’s beloved elements are still present, such as gorgeous terrain and carefully-designed maps conducive to stealth attacks, as well as a polished weapons system.

Release Date: March 27, 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Anthem

Marking a departure for BioWare, the game developer known for story driven franchises like Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Inquisition, comes Anthem, a multiplayer RPG action game. Players in the Anthem universe are known as “freelancers,” a role that involves gearing up in a Javelin exosuit and venturing outside the walled community to explore the unknown. These customizable exosuits give your character superhuman capabilities, and each one has its own particular strengths. One Javelin suit, for example, may have attributes skewed toward strength and power, while another might be more well-rounded. You can play on a team of up to four players.

Release Date: Fall 2018

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac Games’ upcoming take on Spider-Man puts Peter Parker right at the center of a crime-ridden New York City in Marvel’s universe. The gameplay appears to be reminiscent of Rocksteady Studios’ Batman-themed Arkham franchise, which is to say it seemingly involves a lot of tracking down thugs and cronies and wiping out bosses to keep the city crime-free. Players can expect to face villains like Wilson Fisk, a.k.a Kingpin, and a mysterious group known as The Demons. Familiar characters like Mary Jane Watson and Mile Morales are also part of the story.

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Soulcalibur VI

Bandai Namco is adding a new installment to its classic fighting series with the arrival of Soulcalibur VI next year. Mainstays like Sophitia and Mitsurugi will unsurprisingly be present in the game, while a new Reversal Edge battle mechanic makes it possible to score a counter attack against an opponent if timed properly. Like Bandai Namco’s other fighting flagship, Tekken 7, the new Soulcalibur will be rendered in Unreal Engine 4, which means it should boast smoother and more detailed graphics.

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Detroit: Become Human

From the developer behind Beyond Two Souls and Heavy Rain comes a new choose-your-own-adventure drama: Detroit: Become Human. The story follows an android named Kara living with an aggressive and seemingly dangerous father named Todd and his young daughter Alice. The narrative’s outcome largely depends on the actions you take throughout the game: you can choose to run with Alice, stand up to Todd, and obediently carry on with your android duties. As implied near the end of the trailer, each decision leads the story down a path to a different outcome.

Release Date: 2018

Platform: PlayStation 4

Sea of Thieves

This pirate-themed adventure game challenges players with one overarching goal: build up your reputation to become a pirate legend. Whether you’re successful will depend on how you interact with the treasure hunters, merchants, and mages that have set up trading posts in the surrounding world. You and your crew will also encounter other real players throughout the game.

Release Date: March 20 2018

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

Monster Hunter: World

Capcom’s newest installment in the Monster Hunter series brings the action adventure game back to consoles after living on Nintendo’s handhelds in 2015 and 2016. As usual, players will be tasked with slaying ferocious beasts all while using the game’s comprehensive crafting system to create necessary healing items. Scavenging the world around you, particularly after defeating monsters, will be crucial to the game. Based on early previews, Monster Hunter: World seems to be open and accessible enough to make it easy for those who are new to the series to jump right in.

Release Date: January 26 2018

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (release date still TBA)

Yoshi for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s newest Yoshi title is a platforming game with a new art style that mimics the look and feel of a diorama. Based on the trailer it looks like there will also some light puzzle solving, which combined with the game’s new paper-esque aesthetic gives it a LittleBigPlanet feel. For example, it looks like players will have to find special buttons or switches in order to flip the level around and reveal new areas.

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Kirby Star Allies

Nintendo and HAL Laboratory’s adorable pink puffball will soon be appearing in a new adventure for the Switch. What makes Kirby Star Allies seem notably different than previous games is that Kirby can recruit enemies to join his side — as the title hints. Gamers can collect up to three enemies by hurling hearts at them, which charms them into joining you as you progress through the level. And, of course, Kirby continues to take on his foe’s special abilities by inhaling them.

Release Date: Spring 2018

Platform: Nintendo Switch