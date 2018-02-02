The lives of both children and seniors are enriched at ONEgeneration’s intergenerational day care, where the two age groups spend time together on a daily basis.

Despite their different stages of life, ONEgeneration has found that having children ranging from 6 weeks to nearly 6 years old play with the older people in their adult day care program brings joy and inspiration to everyone involved. The day care participants spend time engaging in a variety of activities together, including arts and crafts, cooking, sports, gardening, music and language.

“ONEgeneration is proud to be an award-winning program recognized for outstanding intergenerational and multicultural programming and innovation,” the nonprofit told TIME in a statement. “When generations come together everyone benefits. Seniors have improved health, youth do better in their studies and communities have stronger ties. ONEgeneration is fortunate to be able to provide enriching intergenerational and multicultural experiences that reflect the diversity of our participants.”

Watch a heartwarming video of the program above.