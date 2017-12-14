This Is When the FCC Net Neutrality Vote is Happening — and How You Can Watch It

The landmark Federal Communications Commission (FCC) net neutrality vote is set to take place Thursday morning, a decision that could drastically change the internet.

Those who want to watch the net neutrality vote live can visit the FCC’s live stream, which can be accessed here.

The commission is scheduled to vote on FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai’s much-debated proposal to reclassify internet providers from utilities to information companies, which would repeal net neutrality and permit internet providers to legally control the speed of content running through their network — a practice that became prohibited during the Obama-era.

Pai, who was appointed to his post by President Donald Trump, has long been outspoken on his disagreement with the principles of net neutrality. He is leading a 3-2 Republican majority commission, among which are a number of commissioners likely to vote against net neutrality, including Michael O’Rielly and Brendan Carr, who was nominated by Trump in August.

If the net neutrality vote goes along party lines, a rule change will pass. This could lead to lawsuits by groups hoping to uphold net neutrality, including Common Cause, Free Press, the Internet Association, and Public Knowledge, who, according to Reuters, have lawyers at the ready.