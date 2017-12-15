We’re sure you’ve seen plenty of gift guides as we head into December and the holiday season. From the best stuff to buy for your home, for your man, for your pet, and for your kids, to gift guides by budget or by age, the lists can be overwhelming. Well here, we have truly, the only gift guide you’ll need for the holidays: The official, Kardashian gift guide.

Kim and Khloé have each taken to their websites and apps to give us a taste of what they’ll be buying for their friends and family this holiday season, and giving us major gift inspo in the process.

From Kim’s fashion-forward picks to Khloé’s amazing home finds, every gift seriously hits the nail on the head. Plus you can head over to Kim and Khloé websites to see even more gift guides and lists for every loved one in your life.

Scroll down below to see the Kardashian girls’ best gift picks this year.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Infant Cardigan and Hat

Wrap up this cozy two-piece set for a sweet little baby.

Buy It: QVC.com, $65

“Donald : The Book” (Hardcover)

Give your fashionista friend a chic book filled with imagery from famed illustrator Donald Robertson.

Buy It: Target.com, $52

Khaki Camo Hooded Puffer Jacket

Make sure your favorite guy looks stylish in a trendy camo puffer.

Buy It: Topman.com, 42$

KID MADE MODERN Arts & Crafts Library Kit

Keep things tidy with this handy box filled with all of the arts-and-craft needs for creative kids.

Buy It: BarnesandNoble.com, 40$

Eco Finger Paint

Share a gift that the entire family can make memories enjoying—like this finger-paint kit recommended by Khloé.

Buy It: uncommongoods.com, 20$

Ouai OUAIsted Essentials Kit

Score Kardashian-worthy hair with this gift set from one of their favorite hairstylists Jen Atkin.

Buy It: Sephora.com, $32

AREAWARE Blockitecture Garden City 20-Piece Wooden Block Set

Let a talented kid use their imagination to create tall designs with these stackable blocks.

Buy It: Nordstrom.com, $75

H&M Satin Kimono

Give a gift that only looks luxe with this H&M robe recommended by Kim.

Buy It: HM.com, $18

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 24k Gold Intense Wrinkle Sheet Mask

Nail the holiday season by giving the gift of glowing skin.

Buy It: Sephora.com, $68

YG-300 LCD Portable LED Projector

Turn a den into a home theater with this projector recommended by Khloé.

Buy It: Amazon.com, $50

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com