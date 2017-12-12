Ahead of Alabama’s Senate special election on Tuesday, late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel aren’t letting Republican candidate Roy Moore avoid the multiple allegations of sexual harassment of minors that have been leveled against him. In fact, ironically enough, Colbert and Kimmel used material from a pro-Trump group to take Moore to task.

The pro-Trump group America First Project sent a 12-year-old Trump supporter named Millie March to interview Moore — who has denied the allegations against him — just days before the election. Naturally, this drew a lively reaction that was not lost on Colbert and Kimmel, who both parodied the clip on their respective shows.

Upon finding out that America First Project sent March to interview Moore, Colbert cracked that it was “the worst matchup for an interview since they sent that honey glazed ham to interview Chris Christie.”

Watch the clip from The Late Show below.

Kimmel used the interview for his Monday night show, too.

“Tomorrow is a special election for Senate in Alabama between Doug Jones, a Democrat and Judge Roy Moore, a man who is banned from his local mall for alleged hitting on teenaged girls when he was 30 years old,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel later offered his two cents on how he believed Alabama voters should make their decision.

“Now, the people of Alabama have a choice to make: you can vote for a racist, homophobic pedophile or someone who isn’t any of those. A real Sophie’s choice. But, maybe to me, if you aren’t allowed to set foot inside of a Hot Topic, you shouldn’t be allowed in the Senate of the United States.”

Watch the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.