After several high-profile men have resigned due to claims of sexual misconduct, some Democratic lawmakers are suggesting that President Trump should follow suit.

In the wake of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, “Today” show host Matt Lauer and Democratic Sen. Al Franken losing their jobs over misconduct allegations, a couple of high-profile Democratic senators suggested that the president should do the same.

“President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign,” Gillibrand told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

The remarks came as three of Trump’s accusers spoke out again about his behavior.

“In an objective setting, without question, a person with this record would have entered the graveyard of political aspirations never to return. Yet, here we are with that man as President,” Rachel Crooks, one of Trump’s accusers, explained at a press conference Wednesday.

Here’s what the lawmakers have said.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand told CNN’s Chrisiane Amanpour Monday that Trump should resign, and have congress investigate the allegations of he does not. “These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking,” she told Amanpour.

Ron Wyden

Wyden, a Democratic Senator from Oregon, echoed Gillibrand’s sentiments on Twitter. “These women are right. If [President Trump] won’t resign, Congress must investigate allegations by many, many women that he sexually assaulted and harassed them. No one is above the law,” he tweeted.

Cory Booker

Booker told Vice News Saturday that if Franken can be coerced into resignation, it’s only fair that Trump follow suit because the allegations are more damning. “I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” the New Jersey Senator told Vice.

Jeff Merkley

Speaking on MSNBC on Dec. 7 — the day Al Franken resigned — Merkley mentioned the possibility of Trump’s resignation when disavowing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused by multiple women is sexual misconduct when they were teenagers and he was in his thirties. “He should drop out of that race right now.” Merkley said of Moore. “And by the way, for that, matter, the President should resign because he certainly has a track record with more than 17 women of horrific conduct.”