A man suspected of setting off an improvised explosive device near New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square on Monday has been identified by authorities as Akayed Ullah.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which authorities are describing as an attempted terrorist attack.

Here’s what we know about the suspect Akayed Ullah, who has been taken into custody.

The suspect lives in Brooklyn

Ullah, 27, lives in Brooklyn and might be of Bangladeshi descent, according to the Associated Press, which cited anonymous law enforcement officials.

Ullah used an “improvised low-tech explosive devise attached to his body,” law enforcement officers said at a press conference on Monday. They said Ullah intentionally detonated the device around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

The suspect has been taken into custody

Ullah was taken into custody Monday morning and transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for burns to his hands and abdomen and lacerations on his body. The New York City Fire Department has said all injuries are non-life-threatening.

It appears the suspect acted alone

“At this point in time, all we know of is one individual who, thank God, was unsuccessful in his aims. There are also no credible and specific threats against New York City at this time,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Monday morning.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that Ullah was inspired by ISIS but did not have direct contact with the group.