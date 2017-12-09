'You Don't Need to Feel Alone.' Actress Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

By Jamie Ducharme
4:39 PM EST

Actress and singer Jana Kramer opened up about her miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post Saturday.

The One Tree Hill and Dancing With the Stars alum posted a tearful photo of herself holding her ultrasound image, accompanied by a heartfelt note. “Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle,” she wrote. “I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone.”

1-3 Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently…and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now. For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you…and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too). And because I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me. But in her Words and her story on her loss. It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog. I know for me it helped. Head over to her page. Her link is in the bio and also in my bio. I love you guys. #yourenotalone

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Kramer, 34, had been expecting a baby with her estranged husband, former NFL tight end Mike Caussin. The couple has one other child, a daughter named Jolie, according to People.

Later in the post, Kramer offered herself up as a support system for other women — and men — grieving miscarriages.

“For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other,” she wrote.

