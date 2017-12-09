A man allegedly killed his girlfriend’s daughter after he threw her to the ground when she wouldn’t put on her pajamas.

According to police records, 22-year-old Jalen Vaden of Carl’s Junction, Mo., threw 3-year-old Jayla Kyle on the floor striking her head before throwing her on the bed, grabbing her leg and throwing her “face first” into the floor, CBS reported. He reportedly left the room and when he got back, found her bleeding and unresponsive.

Vaden admitted his actions to Carl’s Junction Police, the Joplin Globe reported.

Jayla was taken the hospital where she was diagnosed with “abusive head trauma” and declared dead four days later, according to CBS. Vaden was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and second degree murder.

Police interviewed both Vaden and Jayla’s mother Devyn Kyle, Carl’s Junction Police told the Joplin Globe. Devyn Kyle was cleared of wrongdoing, Carl’s Junction Police.