An Australian DJ is calling on Calvin Harris to stick to a promise he claims the star made five years ago when he was shocked to learn that same-sex marriage wasn’t legal there.

DJ Filip Odzak says Harris made a deal “sealed with a handshake” to produce a remix of Spice Girls classic ‘2 Become 1’ when marriage equality was legalized in his country. Now that same-sex marriage was officially signed into Australian law on Friday, Odzak is rallying fans to pressure the Scottish chart-topper to come through.

A screenshot of a text message Odzak says he sent to Harris has gone viral, receiving more than 11,500 likes and 3,500 retweets. A former Spice Girl is even on the case: Emma Bunton – aka Baby Spice – spoke to Odzak on her radio show Friday morning support him.

Harris hasn’t commented on Odzak’s claim and his agent did not immediately respond to TIME.

Odzak told TIME that he met Harris backstage at the Marquee Nightclub in Sydney five years ago. “I honestly can’t remember what turned the conversation to the topic of wedding songs, but I chimed in and said mine would be Spice Girls’ ‘2 Become 1,’ ” he said.

“Everyone in the convo giggled, but Calvin was shocked when we told him that gay marriage wasn’t a reality in Australia yet. I vividly remember his face when he said ‘No way, I totally thought it was?’ He was in genuine shock.”

Odzak said he then asked Harris to remix the classic for him to celebrate the moment when Australia finally achieves marriage equality.

“He 100% would have thought it was a laugh, and, let’s be honest, he probably gets millions of requests like this. But he shook my hand on the deal,” he said. “I haven’t forgotten it to this day, and been waiting for equality in Australia to follow him up on the deal!”