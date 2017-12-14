Weekend Recipe: Cauliflower Fried Rice With Roasted Tamari Almonds

Something magical happens when you lightly sauté finely chopped cauliflower in a cast-iron pan with a selection of herbs, spices and aromatics. The cauliflower starts to infuse the gorgeous flavors resulting in a restorative meal that nourishes the body and soul.

This spectacular cauliflower fried rice is one of my favourite ten-minute meals that I often make after a long day in the office. You’ll instantly feel satisfied, and it’s delicious straight from the pan or served cold the following day as a light and healthy lunch.

I also have two secrets to making this a memorable meal. The first is to make sure you cook it quickly. A brief 6 -10 minutes is all you need otherwise the freshness is lost. My second secret is to use generous amounts of ginger and turmeric, both of which are filled with antioxidants.

You’ll also notice I haven’t used any garlic – I find it overpowers the clean flavors of this dish, so please don’t be tempted. If you happen to have a fresh young coconut on hand, it’s also lovely to fold through the creamy coconut flesh at the very end before serving.

You can make this recipe completely vegan by adding additional superfoods such as nuts, seeds and cooked mung beans to boost protein or you can get creative and stir through other protein sources such as organic beaten eggs just before serving.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT:

Cauliflower and kale are part of the cruciferous family of vegetables that studies suggest help promote cardiovascular health.

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium sized cauliflower, leaves removed and base trimmed

6 leaves, finely shredded kale or cavolo nero

2 tablespoons cold pressed organic coconut oil or ghee

2 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons fresh grated turmeric or you can use 1 generous teaspoon of dry turmeric

1 bunch cilantro (coriander), stem and leaves chopped separately

Splash of coconut water or just water (optional)

1 green chilli, sliced

1 lime

6 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

1 bunch parsley, chopped

1 bunch mint, chopped

2 handfuls Tamari Roasted Almonds – roughly chopped

1 – 2 tablespoons wheat free tamari soy sauce

1 – 2 tablespoons mirin

1 organic egg, lightly beaten

DIRECTIONS:

Chop the cauliflower into small pieces and place into a food processor Process until it looks like white rice. If you don’t have a food processor, you can also do this on a hand grater or just chop by hand Heat the coconut oil in a pan over a medium heat Add ginger, turmeric and coriander root then stir-fry for a few seconds until the aromas are released Add the cauliflower and kale and stir-fry for a few minutes until hot and fragrant. If your cauliflower looks a little dry, add a splash (two tablespoons) of coconut water or water to loosen any ingredients stuck on the bottom of the pan Pour over beaten organic eggs and mix through until it lightly scrambles through the cauliflower Add spring onion, coriander leaf, chopped parsley and mint Fold through tamari almonds, tamari soy sauce, mirin and pumpkin seeds. Squeeze over a little lime just before serving Serve alone or with a side of kimchi or steamed fish

NOTES & INSPIRATION: Remember you can also add other vegetables you have in the fridge such as broccoli, cabbage or leek to use up any leftovers and give it a fiber boost.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking, eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter