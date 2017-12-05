Reactions began to pour in after the Supreme Court announced Monday that it would allow the full enforcement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on residents from six Muslim-majority countries.

The ban, now in its third version since the initial executive order in January, affects travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Certain residents of North Korea and Venezuela are also impacted. Lower courts will continue to hear arguments over the ban’s legality this week ahead of a possible final decision by the Supreme Court in June.

Here are some of the early reactions to news of the Supreme Court’s decision:

The White House

Trump and his White House staff were “not surprised” by Monday’s order, according to a statement.

“We are not surprised by today’s Supreme Court decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President’s proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

“The proclamation is lawful and essential to protecting our homeland,” Gidley added. “We look forward to presenting a fuller defense of the proclamation as the pending cases work their way through the courts.”

The American Civil Liberties Union

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has led many of the lawsuits against the travel bans, vowed to continue fighting and insisted that the Supreme Court’s ruling was not a final blow to the legal case against the policy.

“This is not a ruling on the merits, and we continue our fight. We are at the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to argue that the Muslim ban should ultimately be struck down,” the ACLU’s Twitter account wrote, citing a New York Times report.

“To Muslims in the United States, those kept apart from loved ones by the ban, and everyone who cherishes religious equality, we stand with you,” the ACLU added in a follow-up tweet. “We continue to fight for freedom and equality and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones. #NoMuslimBanEver.”

Rep. Rosa DeLaura (D-Conn.)

“@realDonaldTrump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies have no place in our society, and we must not let tonight’s Supreme Court order change that belief,” the Democrat Congresswoman tweeted Monday night.”

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)

“This cruel & discriminatory #Trump ban hurts families & does NOTHING to make our country safer,” the Democrat Congressman for New York wrote on Twitter. “This is a setback…BUT we will continue to challenge #Trump #TrumpBan #Resist.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

“Disappointed that the Supreme Court lifted the lower court’s stay to allow Trump’s #Muslimban to take effect,” Congressman Nadler said, according to the House Judiciary Committee of Democrats’ Twitter page. “I am hopeful the Court will consider the law and ALL the facts when it makes a final determination.”