A Texas cheerleader is going viral for nailing the invisible box challenge. In a mind-blowing video she shared on Twitter on Friday, Ariel Olivar can be seen expertly pretending to pat and then step over step over an invisible box on the sideline of a football game.

“Challenge accepted,” she captioned the clip, which has garnered nearly 220,000 likes and over 112,000 retweets in the two days since it was posted.

“The video was my third time trying it,” Olivar told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot. It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like [the video], is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box.”

The recording has inspired others to try their hand at replicating the gravity-defying stunt.

See some of the attempts below and remember safety first.