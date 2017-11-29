The FDA Says You Shouldn't Feed Your Dog Bone Treats. Here's Why

The Food and Drug Administration is urging dog owners to proceed with caution when giving bone treats to their pets after fifteen pooches died consuming them.

“Bone treats are real bones that have been processed, sometimes flavored, and packaged for dogs. Giving your dog a “bone treat” might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” the administration says in a November 21 advisory.

The FDA has received reports of 90 dogs in total becoming ill or dying after consuming bone treats available in stores across the country. The illnesses included rectum bleeding, diarrhea, vomiting, obstruction in the gastrointestinal area, mouth and tonsil wounds, and choking. The FDA also said it received seven reports of other problems, like bones that were moldy.

In order to combat potential illness and death, the FDA recommends working with a veterinarian to determine the best choice of treats and supervising the pet while he or she consumes it, and exerting extra caution regarding bones from food like steak or chicken.