Angela Lansbury’s recent comments on sexual harassment have incited Internet criticism. In an interview with Radio Times published Tuesday, the 92-year-old actor said that women are sometimes responsible for unwanted sexual advances — a statement that hasn’t gone over well online.

“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

The Murder, She Wrote star went on to clarify that she doesn’t think sexual harassment is justifiable. “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be!” she said. “There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now – it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

However, some were still unhappy with the nature of her comments, calling them “victim-blaming.”

