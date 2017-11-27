Anthony Scaramucci Threatened to Sue a Student. Now Tufts University Is Postponing His Talk

Originally set to speak at his Tufts University on Monday, one-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is instead spending the early hours of the day defending himself on Twitter after his alma mater postponed the engagement.

Tufts said it would postponed the event after Scaramucci threatened to sue a Tufts graduate student and the school’s student newspaper for defamation. The graduate student, Camilo A. Caballero, penned several op-eds in The Tufts Daily earlier this month criticizing Scaramucci and questioning his seat on Tufts’ Board of Advisors. Scaramucci was set to talk about his board seat at the Monday event.

In response, Scaramucci, through his lawyer, sent a letter seeking a retraction and public apology from the Daily. The same letter warned that Scaramucci may seek a lawsuit if his demands were not met.

“Before Sacarmucci pursues such claims, we urge Mr. Caballero and The Tufts Daily to issue an apology,” the letter stated.

Scaramucci’s lawyers cited segments from Caballero’s op-eds, including statements that Scaramucci is “irresponsible, inconsistent, an unethical opportunist…who exuded the highest degree of disreputability.”

The university noted that it would postpone the event until the legal matters between Scaramucci and the Daily were resolved.

“We’re disappointed that Mr. Scaramucci has taken this action. The university has been working to facilitate a conversation that had been scheduled for Monday evening between Fletcher School students and Mr. Scaramucci about his background, experience and the petition calling for his removal from the Fletcher School Board of Advisors. In light of recent developments, we are postponing the event until these pending legal matters are resolved,” Patrick Collins, a spokesman for Tufts University said in an emailed statement to TIME.

Scaramucci took to Twitter to defend his letter to Caballero, and also downplayed the lawsuit threats.

“Daniel, I was ready to come to school, that’s an open debate. Nobody is going to call my ethics into question without a fight,” Scaramucci wrote in response to Tufts professor Daniel Drezner late Sunday. “Any apology will suffice.”

Scaramucci was originally set to openly discuss his board seat Monday after over 240 students and administrators called for his removal.