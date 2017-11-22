The explosive #MeToo social media campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and violence has spread to the religious community in the form of #ChurchToo. Launched by Twitter users Hannah Paasch and Emily Joy, #ChurchToo prompted users to share stories of sexual abuse in church settings.

Actress Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo movement in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to encourage women to break their silence and speak out against sexual harassment. The hashtag quickly took off, reaching more than 85 countries and tweeted more than 1.7 million times.

Now that same rallying cry is reverberating within the church: