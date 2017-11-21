Chipotle Is Offering Free Chips and Guac or Queso. Here's How to Get It

For once, you won’t have to feel bad about adding that extra order of guac to your meal at Chipotle.

The Mexican-inspired chain is offering free chips with guacamole or queso to customers who purchase their first order on its new smartphone app. The only catch? It has to be on an iPhone, according to Chipotle’s website.

iOS users can find the deal under the app’s “Offers” section, where it can be redeemed until 11:59 p.m. eastern on Dec. 21. Chipotle says the free item requires the purchase of a regular priced entrée, such as a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Chipotle’s iPhone app also includes a host of new features designed to make ordering more convenient. Users can reorder previous meals with a tap, store multiple gift and credit cards, and make purchases using Apple Pay (Android users can also use Android Pay, but they don’t get a free order of chips at this time, unfortunately).